When you’re enduring yet another Saatchi & Saatchi Kevin Bacon EE ad (the fairly recent effort with cook Delia Smith was unendurable) you wish the boy would calm down a bit.

Well he has in this well-timed offer of free data until October for NHS workers in the UK – clapping once week is appreciated but they deserve tangible rewards too.

Mind you, all that data’s not much use if you can’t get a signal. Mine only works reliably in the front garden.

MAA Usefulness Scale: 8.