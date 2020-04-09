Coronavirus creativity from Ocean, Kinetic and AKQA

0 Shares Share

Ocean Outdoor is combining good works with business in a new long term deal with Artisan Drinks, which makes craft mixers.

The digital Out of Home campaign incorporates messages aimed to inspire and promote creative ways of social distancing including UNIFIED – at home but together, INSPIRE -keep your spirits up and MIXITUP – creative cocktails at home.

Also Out of Home (there are a few spare poster sites around for some reason) WPP’s specialist OOH agency Kinetic is teaming with Dooh.com and multiple OOH media owners to get personal messages of support to key UK workers via the Twitter hashtag #MyHeroes.

Radio is booming (audience-wise anyway) in the crisis with UK listeners up around 15 per cent. Another part of the WPP empire – digital network AKQA – is launching a radio station – WFH-FM (geddit) to connect its 2100 people in 29 offices around the world.

WFH-FM was dreamed up by Jessica Day and Adam Grant in AKQA’s Melbourne office and runs round the clock with music, interviews, special guests and DJs. Sounds a great idea – a bit quicker out of the blocks than Publicis’ Marcel.