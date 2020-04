0 Shares Share

Something is clearly stirring in Britain’s BT – if it goes on like this people will even end up liking it, not seen since the days of Maureen Lipman – and it’s running BT Tech Tips in ITV airtime, to help businesses and others through the crisis.

Here’s BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey – occasionally a rather bumptious soul who likes the sound of his own voice – doing his bit.

Good idea, well executed.

MAA Usefulness Scale: 8.