Brothers and Sisters comes out on top in seven-way Yakult Europe pitch

Japanese pro-biotic dairy drink maker Yakult has appointed independent London agency Brothers and Sisters as its main creative partner in Europe after a seven-agency, six-moth pitch involving agencies from the UK, Germany, Netherlands and Italy.

Yakult European commercial director Minoru Osada says: “We have been searching for a unique partner to help us deliver a strong creative communication platform across Europe. During the pitch process Brothers and Sisters proved to us that they understand the brand and our unique company heritage (and are) able to work well with us to deliver an exciting proposition.”

Brothers and Sisters CEO Matt Charlton says: “ We are delighted to be working with such a unique brand and company as Yakult, who not only have a great product but have wonderful ethics and care at their heart.”