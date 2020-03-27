Don't Miss

W+K’s Neil Christie picks his MAA blast from the past

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 1 min ago 0

Renault from 1986 by Woollams Moira

They really don’t make them like this any more – a little drama in 60 seconds. Beautiful craft in the writing and production, perfectly cast, with believable characters and a wryly amusing twist in the tale. Of course, it’s also shamelessly glossy and insufferably smug. It’s a time capsule that reveals something about people’s aspirations in the 1980s (the gothic private school in the country that provides violin tuition, the beautiful wife, the career, the leather seats, the electric windows) and what the ad industry used to be like.

As someone has remarked in the YouTube comments, It ‘couldn’t be more ’80s if it snorted coke off a Filofax whilst running over a striking miner.’

Neil Christie is CEO of Wieden+Kennedy London.

