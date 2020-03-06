Leo Burnett’s new ECD is Mark Elwood, ECD of MullenLowe

0 Shares Share

Mark Elwood has presided over some strong creative work at MullenLowe, particularly the “We are the NHS” campaign, but he’s moving to Leo Burnett to take up the same role, reporting to CCO Chaka Sobhani.

Elwood’s departure comes only a few weeks after Phil Rumbol, MullenLowe’s executive partner, quit the agency. The two were part of the team that founded 101, which sold to MullenLowe in 2017. No news from fellow 101 founder Laurence Green, who is an executive partner at MullenLowe, but it looks like the IPG-owned agency is undergoing some drastic change in London, just when it seemed to be doing well.

Leo Burnett didn’t appear to be crying out for another new creative leader, but the claim is that Elwood will be in charge of the day-to-day running of the creative department, “after a raft of new business wins including McCormick, Iceland, Gulf Oil and AXA Global.”

Sobhani said: “These are exciting times at Leo’s – we’re winning business and building our creative muscle to get to bigger and better, proudly populist work. And key to that is getting the best people in to help us continue to grow. I’m so excited to have Mark join our crew, someone who lives and breathes creativity, and has the biggest heart for both people and ideas. I think he’s wonderful and the perfect addition to our growing family.”

Elwood said: “Agencies are shaped by great people with a clear vision, tons of ambition and an energy to succeed. Chaka and the rest of the team have all of those important qualities and they put creativity first. Which has made them impossible to turn down. I cannot wait to join in.” At MullenLowe, Elwood reported to CCO Jose Miguel Sokoloff.