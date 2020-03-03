Apple’s Arcade gaming launch fails to sparkle

0 Shares Share

The mighty Apple juggernaut rolls on (supply chain problems notwithstanding) and Apple Arcade is its new video game subscription offer, yet another attempt by the world’s big media and tech companies to unload five dollars or so from your pocket every month.

Here’s the launch ad, with the usual gaming pyrotechnics.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2O7gEDixBKM" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Its OK and the music humanises it somewhat.

But the reason the PlayStation ads from adam&eveDDB are so good is that they’re centred on people, albeit people undergoing various form of stress.

Disappointing. MAA creative scale: 4.