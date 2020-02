0 Shares Share

If it weren’t for Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s extremely classy ad starring South Korean artist and rapper MLMA, this collaboration between KFC and Crocs would seem like a new low in attention-grabbing stunts.

As it stands, it’s a compelling 60 seconds of film that makes the KFC joint seem very stylish — unlike the deep fried footwear, which could be yours for only $59.99. And apparently they really do smell of fried chicken.

MAA creative scale: 7