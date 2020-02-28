Red Brick Road wins lead agency role on free-from Nomo

0 Shares Share

Red Brick Road has been appointed as lead PR and social agency by maker Kinnerton to promote Nomo, claimed to be the UK’s leading free-from chocolate brand. Nomo is dairy, gluten, egg and nut free.

Red Brick Road will also be supporting the launch of other Kinnerton brands in the pipeline.

Kinnerton marketing and innovation director Julia Catton says: “NOMO has quickly become the Number one Free-From chocolate brand in the UK and we are looking forward to working collaboratively with Red Brick Road to drive the NOMO brand even further in this exciting, high growth category.”

Red Brick Road CEO David Miller says: “We are hugely excited to create a Following for NOMO. The free-from market only continues to grow and so there is a great creative opportunity to further

establish its position as the market leader.”

Nomo is listed in Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Holland & Barrett stores.