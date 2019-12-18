Red Brick Road lands Canderel and 1800 tequila

6 Shares Share

Independent London agency Red Brick Road is ending the year on a high note with two new clients: Canderel and Pure Via sweeteners and Proximo Spirits, which distributes a number of brands including Jose Cuervo and Bushmills. RBR will focus particularly on mass market tequila brand 1800.

Canderel and Pure via are owned by Merisant. Merisant CMO Odile Marriott says: “Red Brick Road have a compelling proposition – with sharp strategic planning, and agile creative deployment across channels. As we seek to further grow our brands across EMEA, we’ve been impressed with their understanding of our business opportunities, and their appreciation of local market nuances.”

At Proximo EMEA and APAC marketing director Michael Cockram says: “Red Brick Road’s understanding of our audience and their ambition for our brand really impressed us – their strategic and creative thinking is really exciting.”

RBR CEO David Miller says: “We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with the talented and ambitious Merisant team. Canderel has some iconic historic advertising, and we can’t wait to create a new creative legacy with them for Canderel and Pure Via.

“Tequila’s about to have its moment in the sunshine – we can’t wait to tell it’s story and create a following for 1800 internationally.”