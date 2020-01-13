You & Mr Jones backs “ethical video platform” Good-Loop

0 Shares Share

Self-styled ethical video platform Good-Loop, which rewards viewers of online video ads by donating on their behalf to a chosen charity, has raised $1.6m from US investors including David Jones’ brand tech group You & Mr Jones. Good-Loop, founded by Amy Williams and Daniel Winterstein, below) works with Nestle, Unilever, Coca-Cola, H&M and Amazon among others.

You & Mr Jones partner Emma Cookson says: “We’ve built the number one group of technology and technology-enabled companies in the marketing space to enable better, faster and cheaper marketing. Good-Loop fits seamlessly into this ecosystem and also with our strong belief that technology can and should be a force for good in the world.”

Good-Loop founder Williams says: “This round of funding will help Good-Loop to further our mission of connecting people, brands and good causes around the world. Bringing You and Mr Jones and our other investors into the business at this stage will add a huge amount of value above and beyond cash as we prepare to scale up our operations.

“With industry luminaries like David Jones supporting us, we’ll be well positioned to deliver innovative marketing technology, industry-leading social insight and truly impactful brand purpose.”