MullenLowe tries sheep jeopardy for Subaru

Hope all these animals are earning danger money: recently we had a stray deer crashing a car for GoCompare and now it’s a sheep whose life flashes before it to show off the braking capabilities of Subaru’s Forester SUV. Didn’t T-roc have a sheep too recently, maybe it was a ram. This one’s from MullenLowe.

There’s also lots of clever media by Goodstuff including “over 2000 different personalised variants on dynamic radio,” which sounds strangely terrifying.

Subaru head of marketing Alexandra Bevan Lyons says: “At Subaru, we’re incredibly proud of our commitment to building the safest cars on the road. In this ad we wanted to demonstrate just how impactful Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist technology can be. Rather than go down the line of the cliché emotive car advertising route, we chose an ad that will have standout for all the right reasons.”

It’s a busy old 30 seconds, running footage (as my friend Jerry Judge calls it) to kick things off before we delve into the life of the sheep. Followed by a happy family who clearly aren’t into road kill.

Does what it says on the tin.

MAA creative scale: 7.