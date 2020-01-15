Don't Miss

Greenpeace’s bid to save the oceans — one turtle at a time

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Greenpeace has once again pulled in some major league acting talent for its latest film – a classic Aardman Animations production called “Turtle Journey,” which highlights the plight of the world’s oceans.

Olivia Colman and Dame Helen Mirren have got together with Jim Carter from Downton Abbey and Bella Ramsey from Game of Thrones to voice the turtle family in this mini drama about the way that climate change is affecting marine life (six out of seven sea turtle species are threatened with extinction).

Dame Helen says it best: ““During my lifetime, I’ve seen nature being destroyed on an unimaginable scale by human activity. I’m saddened that our generation will leave to future generations a damaged planet… However, we have a chance to do something now and leave a legacy of properly protected oceans to all the people who come after us.”

Greenpeace’s last major ad was Mother’s “Rang Tan” film, which was subsequently picked up by Iceland and repurposed as its Christmas spot. Wonder if anyone will do the same with this gem?

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.