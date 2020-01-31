Cazoo, the new car retail business from Zoopla and LoveFilm founder, launches with national ad push by Engine

0 Shares Share

Like an Amazon for cars, Cazoo is a new online retailer that delivers used vehicles to your door. It’s a simple proposition, and Engine Creative has come up with a suitably simple — but entertaining — ad to demonstrate the service.

<noscript><iframe title="Cazoo - Sofa TV advert" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1yUA-Ov1s-M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The ads will run on TV, radio, print and outdoor, so it looks like Cazoo means business. Its founder, Alex Chesterman, certainly has plenty of money and a good track record in online business success: he founded LoveFilm, a movie rental service that sold to Amazon in 2011, and online property site Zoopla, which sold to private equity company Silver Lake in 2018.

According to The Sunday Times, Chesterman is the UK’s 42nd highest tax payer, which puts him only one place behind Carphone Warehouse founder, Charles Dunstone.

Darren Bentley, chief customer officer of Cazoo said, “Our vision is to build Cazoo into a household brand that is famous for an exceptional customer experience. Used car buying is one of the last consumer categories left to disrupt and the marketing investment we have committed clearly demonstrates our ambition for the business and joy we want to bring to our customers.”

Every Cazoo car has been through a 150-point inspection, arrives fully reconditioned by Cazoo, and comes with a 90-day warranty. There’s even a seven-day money back guarantee.

MAA creative scale: 7