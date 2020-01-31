Antidote wins £13m Gala Bingo brands

0 Shares Share

Antidote has won the £13M GVC-owned Gala Bingo and Gala Spins accounts. Antidote won both accounts following a competitive pitch and is tasked with overseeing new integrated brand campaigns for both brands.

The agency is currently in production with a big new Gala Bingo scheduled for February. The campaign will include TV, digital and social as well as Gala’s sponsorship of The Chase on ITV and Australian Soaps on Channel 5.

Gala Bingo head of brand Karina Adrian says: “From our first meeting Antidote got us and our vision for both brands. We’re looking forward to working with them to really disrupt the marketplace and take both brands to the next level.”

Antidote ECD Tim Ashton says: “Gala Bingo is a special brand with a mighty ambition, Gala Spins is a new player ready to mix things up. Together, they amount to a huge and exciting creative opportunity.”