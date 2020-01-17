Adams quits Havas Media for new-style operation Brainlabs

0 Shares Share

Havas Media UK and Ireland CEO Matt Adams (below) is leaving to join digital agency Brainlabs as global MD. Adams is leaving on a high as the hitherto largely unremarked Havas Media has topped this year’s Campaign media agency new biz table – ahead of giants like MediaCom – with wins including Homebase and Dreams.

Havas Media global CEO Peter Mears, says: “I’d like to thank Matt for his outstanding leadership of the UK and Ireland media business over the last three years. His challenger attitude and constant drive for improvement have helped transform the agency, and I’m confident that with the fantastic leadership team we now have in place, we will continue our upward trajectory.” Havas is looking for a replacement.

No word from Adams yet but Brainlabs, founded in 2012 with three offices in the US and one in London is one of the new-style clever media agencies shaking up the establishment. Brainlabs describes itself as the “smartest digital marketing agency in the world.”