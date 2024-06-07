MAA Ad of the Week: Heineken’s ‘Superstitious Call’ from Le Pub

Publicis Groupe seems to have a secret sauce at the moment, outpacing all its rivals, and Le Pub, its agency for Heineken, is part of the recipe.

At the moment the airwaves are full of Euros tournament ads but this one harks back to Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph with a (pleasingly bonkers) fan who doesn’t watch the end of the match ‘cos Madrid always score when he’s not there (or something) and he even hands out his wife’s phone number fo equally superstitious reasons.

A timely reminder that football, at its best, makes agreeable fools of most of us. Take that Manchester City…