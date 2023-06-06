Don't Miss

Boots nails the spirit of British summer in WPP campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 4 hours ago 1 Comment

Good times, unpredictable weather, hayfever, redheads slapping on the sunscreen, applying make-up in the swimming pool changing rooms, even getting the right shot for Instagram, all of British summertime – and most of Boots’ products – somehow make it into this 30-second spot from WPP.

Late last year Walgreen Boots Alliance organised what looks like a very complicated set up, but it’s paid off in this case. The team behind the ad is comprised of an in-house agency built by Oliver to work with WPP’s The Pharm, itself a bespoke agency assembled from VMLY&R, Ogilvy, Hogarth and Mediacom, plus Boots’ internal studio B-Hive.

Boots has sponsored Love Island for three consecutive years, and this new campaign is timed to coincide with the launch of the 2023 series.

Pete Markey, Boots’ chief marketing officer, said that it’s all about the “simpler, smaller pleasures and authentic moments which make British summer.”

It’s an ad that bears rewatching – probably a good thing for Love Island viewers settled in for the next two months of drama.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

One comment

  1. Charlie Potts
    June 6, 2023 at 10:19 am

    Nice idea but way too fast. We’re all sitting here analysing each frame but this will flash by the punters who will not notice any of the detail

