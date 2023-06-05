Adam&eveDDB hits a winner for departing National Lottery

0 Shares Share

Sometimes agencies do their best work for a certain client on the last lap and that seems to be the case with adam&eveDDB and the National Lottery. Camelot has lost the contract to newbie Allwyn and the ad account is moving to Leo Burnett and VCCP.

The brakes seem to be off for A&E – its first campaign all those years ago might have been described as Hebridean noir – and this newbie features a same sex love story (it is Pride Month after all) with our romantic adventurers assisted by Lotto tickets.

Directed by Tom Hooper, who seems to be sweeping up these scripts (there aren’t that many Tom..)

Camelot marketing director Ivor Burns says: “We wanted to create a campaign that celebrates the relationship our regular players have with their Lotto ticket – the excitement they feel about the possibility of a life-changing win, and their never-ending belief that, one day, their numbers will come up.”

A&E group ECD Ben Tollet says: “The National Lottery is an iconic and loved part of British history and culture. Starting our film in 1994, at the first-ever draw, brought back all that excitement and gave us the inspiration to tell a poignant story of a player through the ages who never stopped believing.”

Stuff and nonsense of course, but deftly realised.

MAA creative scale: 8.