Ad holding company bosses weigh in to George Floyd crisis

The bosses of three ad holding companies – John Wren at Omnicom, Interpublic’s Michael Roth and Publicis’ Arthur Sadoun have weighed in as America explodes following the murder of George Floyd. WPP’s Mark Read can be forgiven perhaps for being a little tardy – Americans don’t take kindly to being lectured by Brits.

President Trump wasn’t responsible for the killing of Floyd of course but his disastrous management of the aftermath – including tear-gassing protesters so he could go to church for a photo-op – echoes his fumbled response to Covid-19.

Trump has become a big problem for the US business establishment in an election year (Nike above.) His economic policies have been avowedly pro-business (he still has big business interests of his own) but he’s an embarrassment, a temperamental child in the White House. Many employees (including those at holding company agencies) are disgusted and deterred by his antics. The sense of fear and alienation will be compounded by the wave of redundancies amid Covid-19 (many administered by the gentlemen above.)

Real leadership is required in circumstances where what’s good for business isn’t necessarily good for the country.