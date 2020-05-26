Don't Miss

Too many athletes get in the way of Nike’s covid-19 message

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 min ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Nike ads have had more than their fair share of epic moments over the years. now, with LeBron James in the chair via agency Wieden+Kennedy, it’s advising us that “you’re never too far down” in moments of crisis – to come back, that is.

There is, of course, the mother and father of a crisis worldwide at the moment – so a need to tread carefully. So we have an array of multi-millionaire sports stars – enriched by Nike – showing us the way.

But that’s the trouble isn’t it? This lot may be good at overcoming reverses in their chosen paths but are they a lesson to us all? Has Cristiano Ronaldo had a career-threatening injury? Or did Nike just insist that all their top talent got a mention?

With Colin Kaepernick Nike nailed it. Not here, alas.

MAA creative scale: 3.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.