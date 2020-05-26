Too many athletes get in the way of Nike’s covid-19 message

Nike ads have had more than their fair share of epic moments over the years. now, with LeBron James in the chair via agency Wieden+Kennedy, it’s advising us that “you’re never too far down” in moments of crisis – to come back, that is.

There is, of course, the mother and father of a crisis worldwide at the moment – so a need to tread carefully. So we have an array of multi-millionaire sports stars – enriched by Nike – showing us the way.

<noscript><iframe title="Never Too Far Down | You Can't Stop Us | Nike" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R-t8qPldklc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

But that’s the trouble isn’t it? This lot may be good at overcoming reverses in their chosen paths but are they a lesson to us all? Has Cristiano Ronaldo had a career-threatening injury? Or did Nike just insist that all their top talent got a mention?

With Colin Kaepernick Nike nailed it. Not here, alas.

MAA creative scale: 3.