Sorrell’s S4 presses on with world growth despite crisis

0 Shares Share

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital is still on the takeover trail (or ‘merger” as it prefers to say) amid the crisis, with the addition of LATAM data and analytics consultancy Digodat.

In a somewhat jumpy M&A market S4 reminds us that “further expansion of its first-party data, digital advertising content, data and analytics, and programmatic capabilities should continue, as long as the strength of its balance sheet is not compromised.”

Digodat, founded in 2015 by Alan Daitch and Mauro Giordano, is being merged with programmatic S4 company MightyHive. Clients include Google, Telecom Argentina, Banco Galicia, Cencosud, BBVA, Grupo Falabella, and Intercorp.



S4’s Sorrell says: “Now is not the time to slow down, as we see covid-19 accelerating digital transformation at all levels – consumer, media and enterprise. We are therefore delighted to welcome both Alan and Mauro and their colleagues to S4Capital.

“Data and analytics are at the heart of our tech-led new age/new era model and we look forward to working with our clients in Latin America as they invest in deeper first-party data-driven content and programmatic capabilities. In my view, Latin America has a particularly rich tech and creative talent pool, as Digodat and our previous mergers with Progmedia and Circus exemplify.”