Robert Jenkins: my MAA blast from the past – John Smith’s

MAA could probably fill a few dozen “Blast from the Past” columns with John Webster commercials but the one that stands out for me is from around 1980 for John Smith’s Bitter. It features the lovely flat-capped Gordon Rollings and his acrobatic Jack Russell, “Tonto”. 40 years on it still makes me smile.

<noscript><iframe title="John Smith's Tonto" width="620" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oIK65GnMB0o?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Robert Jenkins is president, REJ Consulting and Management Inc. in Manila. New Zealander Jenkins has worked in Australasia, Europe, the US and Asia – mostly for big international advertising agencies including Ogilvy, Grey and BBDO.

