MAA blast from the past: Stella Artois – ‘pilot’

Stella Artois’ ‘Reassuring Expensive’ campaign by Lowe Howard-Spink kept the brand at the top of the UK tree long after it started to be made in the UK (as opposed to Belgium) and wasn’t that good any more.

The campaign, set in France (well you can stretch a point) was often the work (as here from 2004) of Lowe’s Vince Squibb before he became a director at Academy Films. Surprisingly dark, it featured a number of famous directors including Jonathan Glazer and, in this case, Ivan Zacharias.

Doubt that you’d even pitch it these days – shame.