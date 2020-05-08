Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: John Smith’s/Peter Kay

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 1 min ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

John Smith’s has sired innumerable outstanding ads, beginning at John Webster’s BMP.

But, in the 2000s, it landed at TBWA and happened across Bolton’s Peter Kay (not a Tadcaster lad but definitely northern and the most gifted comedian of his generation) casting him in a series of ‘no-nonsense’ ads.

No-nonsense, blunt-speaking northerners can be an acquired taste but Kay carried it off triumphantly. Here are three of his finest.

Why can’t we write them like this any more? Is it because comedians, now known as stand-ups, are required to be ‘edgy’ and deemed unsuitable for family viewing?

The writer, on some of these anyway (not sure) was the late, great Paul Silburn.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.