MAA blast from the past: John Smith’s/Peter Kay

John Smith’s has sired innumerable outstanding ads, beginning at John Webster’s BMP.

But, in the 2000s, it landed at TBWA and happened across Bolton’s Peter Kay (not a Tadcaster lad but definitely northern and the most gifted comedian of his generation) casting him in a series of ‘no-nonsense’ ads.

No-nonsense, blunt-speaking northerners can be an acquired taste but Kay carried it off triumphantly. Here are three of his finest.

<noscript><iframe title="Peter Kay - John Smith Adverts" width="620" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4bsqQIYIP3E?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Why can’t we write them like this any more? Is it because comedians, now known as stand-ups, are required to be ‘edgy’ and deemed unsuitable for family viewing?

The writer, on some of these anyway (not sure) was the late, great Paul Silburn.