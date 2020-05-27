MAA blast from the past: HSBC – ‘Eels’

0 Shares Share

Seems odd to pick a bank campaign for one of these but Lowe’s work for HSBC ten years or more ago was outstanding – “the world’s local bank.” Then HSBC (Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corporation) decided, as bankers do, that being a local bank wasn’t sexy and profitable enough – so it would be something else.

In China if you clean your plate it indicates not that you’re polite but still hungry.

<noscript><iframe title="HSBC 'Eels' Ad" width="620" height="465" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6_WAmt3cMdk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Has a weird topicality too with coronavirus being linked to Chinese food markets. Stephen Drummond comments on YouTube that originally the dish in question was snake, but then came the SARS outbreak.

Spookily topical then, maybe. But still funny and to the point.