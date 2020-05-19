KFC is back. Mother’s tongue-in-cheek ad signposts return

0 Shares Share

Remember the early days of lockdown, when a lot of people enjoyed the novelty value of it all? They did things like make their own ‘KFC’ and post #RateMyKFC pics of their efforts on social media.

<noscript><iframe title="KFC is Back!" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5WIRSvjTibI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Now the real KFC is back (delivery only for now), and Mother’s ad admits what we knew all along — that these efforts were really rather sad.

It shows a montage of homemade KFC, accompanied by Celine Dion singing “All By Myself,” and ends with the line, “We’ll take it from here.” Somehow it feels like a huge weight has been taken off your shoulders, even if you’d never dream of eating a KFC.

MAA creative scale: 2 for the sorry visuals and miserable song, 8 for the delivery of the idea.