John Hegarty and Innocent’s Richard Reed team up to battle infection with the launch of StoBox

Two entrepreneurs with their fingers eternally on the pulse — John Hegarty and Innocent Drinks founder Richard Reed — have struck on the idea of StoBox, a treasure chest of anti-bacterial ammunition to help us all feel safer as we re-enter the world, post lockdown.

Created in conjunction with infectious diseases physician, Dr Luke Moore, the StoBox packages all your anti-viral needs into one convenient container, tastefully branded with a Nightingale logo. Wipes, hand sanitiser, thermometer, gloves, wipes, face masks, oximeter are all there, for those prepared to sign up to the subscription-based service.

<noscript><iframe title="Introducing Stobox by UMOVIS LAB" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/418607591?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="620" height="349" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Hegarty, co-founder of The Garage incubator, was in charge of branding and product development. He said: “150 years ago Florence Nightingale showed the world how to deal with infection. She put hygiene at its centre, proving it saved lives and reduced trauma. For that reason, Florence Nightingale has been the inspiration behind the design and concept of StoBox, supporting businesses in being prepared when the risk of spreading germs arises.”

It’s a souped up first aid kit which seems to be aimed mainly at companies keen to get their employees back to work, but many of us might want one in our homes, to help us pluck up the courage to get back out into the world.