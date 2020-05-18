ITV stars stumble through a Zoom call together in Uncommon’s new mental health awareness ad

Uncommon’s latest instalment for ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign brings together an entertaining combination of names and faces in a giant Zoom call – complete with accidental muting, people turning up late, wandering off, shouting over barking dogs and saying clumsy goodbyes.

<noscript><iframe title="The Call I Britain Get Talking I ITV" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rv5PO-NmGDI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Participants, including Phillip Schofield, David Walliams, Lorraine Kelly, Harry Redknapp, Tinie Tempah, Jason Watkins, Sheila Hancock, John Barnes, and of course Ant and Dec, are seen stuck at home, grappling with Zoom like the rest of us.

They talk about how they have felt a bit out of sorts over the last few weeks, and then issue a gentle nudge to contact people outside of our immediate circles.

A good message for Mental Health Awareness week, although it will be a happy day when Zoom ads are a thing of the past.