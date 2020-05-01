Best Covid-19 ads in April 2020 – Dove and St Luke’s

0 Shares Share

Commercial advertising in April 2020 pretty much ground to a halt (with some exceptions): what work there was was Covid-19.

Much of it was along the line: we’ve got to do something. But there were two stand-outs, efforts that would have stood out in any context.

First up is Ogilvy for Dove, ‘Courage is Beautiful,’ originated in Canada. Battle-scarred medics supporting a discreet commercial message. Nothing wrong in that, Unilever is doing its bit in the crisis – for medics and others.

<noscript><iframe title="Courage" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/csIerE0578w?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Then, from the UK, ‘We’ll Meet Again’ from St Luke’s, which earned a 10 on our newly-minted Usefulness Scale. Celebs, for once, showing why they’re special alongside NHS workers – who really are special.

<noscript><iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/410354595?color=999999&title=0&byline=0&portrait=0" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Stay Home Now from St Luke's on Vimeo.

Brilliant from St Luke’s.