Apple AirPods from TBWA makes the running in year of virtual creative awards

Which ads would have been the big winners at Cannes this year – had there been one?
Apple’s AirPods effort from TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Pulse films and Framestore won The One Club’s top ADC award, a “black cube.” TBWA picked up network of the year and Apple top advertiser.
Pretty good. Maybe too American for Cannes (had there been one..)
This virtual year’s a big opportunity for other awards shows to level the playing field. See that IKEA’s ‘Silence the critics’ from Mother figures in a lot of D&AD lists.