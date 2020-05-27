Don't Miss

Apple AirPods from TBWA makes the running in year of virtual creative awards

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago

Which ads would have been the big winners at Cannes this year – had there been one?

Apple’s AirPods effort from TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Pulse films and Framestore won The One Club’s top ADC award, a “black cube.” TBWA picked up network of the year and Apple top advertiser.

Pretty good. Maybe too American for Cannes (had there been one..)

This virtual year’s a big opportunity for other awards shows to level the playing field. See that IKEA’s ‘Silence the critics’ from Mother figures in a lot of D&AD lists.

