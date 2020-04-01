Poetry in a pandemic: Facebook faces up to the crisis

0 Shares Share

This short film uploaded by Mark Zuckerberg takes a moment to reflect on the importance of real people and real faces to our lives, with a poem read by gritty UK spoken word artist, Kate Tempest, and visuals that don’t flinch from the horrors of the Coronavirus crisis.

We made a short film "Never Lost" to honor the solidarity and resilience of so many people coming together during this time. Thank you to everyone doing your part. If you need help or can offer it, please visit facebook.com/covidsupport Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

It was created with Droga5 and will run on TV as well as digital channels. The message is “We’re never lost if we can find each other,” and there is a link to Facebook’s Covid-19 support channel.

Facebook Live, which always struggled to take off, has suddenly become popular as live-streaming surges in the lockdown, and people are turning to Facebook for everything from exercise classes to online conferences. In the US, the number of US users watching live video on Facebook went up by 50% in March compared to February.

Zuckerberg wrote in his post: “We made a short film ‘Never Lost’ to honor the solidarity and resilience of so many people coming together during this time. Thank you to everyone doing your part.”

Radio 4 has also turned to poetry, introducing a daily strand on its Today programme every morning, with correspondents picking favourite verses to help us through.