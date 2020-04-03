Out of Home industry hymns UK workers in Covid-19 campaign from Outsmart and Mother

The UK Out of Home industry, via trade body Outsmart, and Mother are launching a nationwide digital OOH campaign – ‘Grateful Britain’ – hymning the many workers, not just NHS staff, keeping the country going in the Coronavirus crisis. Produced by Grand Visual.

With a nod to an ancient Pepsi ad perhaps.

Grateful Britain uses space donated by BlowUP media, Clear Channel, JCDecaux, Mass Media, Maxx Media, Ocean Outdoor and UKBillboards, with more Outsmart members expected to come on board as the campaign progresses.

Good to see some of the others getting a mention (staff at my Sainsbury’s Local have been fantastic) as well as the rightly-praised NHS staff risking everything.

Outsmart director Tim Lumb says: “It is great to see the OOH industry together doing its part. As Covid-19 continues its rapid spread around the globe, it’s important to recognise and show appreciation and boost to those workers that are not staying home but are out and about helping us through these tough times.”