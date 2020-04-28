Mark Elwood: my MAA blast from the past – Skoda

0 Shares Share

This is one of my favourite spots of all time, addressing head-on consumer misconceptions about, what was, a publicly ridiculed brand.

<noscript><iframe title="Skoda Fabia Advert (Factory)" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jl-aCxfOhBk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

An enormous state of the art factory, 240 robots, the ten-year anti-corrosion warrantee, an engine that meets European emission standards, more proof points than most clients dream of.

All delivered with panache and a magic dusting of humour. ‘I hear you make those funny little Skoda cars here as well.’ What. A. Punchline.

In one campaign, consumer perceptions changed, no mean feat from a brand starting well behind the line. Total genius from Rich Flintham and Andy McLeod, the campaign also won a Gold IPA Effectiveness award for ‘Best change of direction.’ From ‘down’ to ‘up’ I presume?

Mark Elwood is ECD of Leo Burnett London.