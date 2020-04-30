Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: Harvey Nichols ‘Shoplifters’

Posted by: Emma Hall

It’s not only a brilliant ad, it’s one that could surely have been created in lockdown? Some CCTV footage, coupled with a bit of animation, won Harvey Nichols a Film Grand Prix at Cannes in 2016.

The adam&eve/DDB creative team (Ben Stilitz and Colin Booth) who made it may well be laughing — or fuming — at the suggestion that such a career-defining ad could have been made in someone’s bedroom, but MAA is putting this out there as inspiration for all creatives struggling with yet another day of working from home.

