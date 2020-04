0 Shares Share

Was this the high water mark of an era in advertising? When big TV campaigns on the biggest stage (the Super Bowl in 2011) could move people and companies?

‘Imported from Detroit’ (aka ‘Born of Fire’) with Eminem from Wieden+Kennedy launched the Chrysler 200 (what happened to that?) and W+K arguably as a go-to place for big brands.

You’ll rarely see something on such an epic scale now as media budgets flow into digital. Do we see miss this scale of ambition? Oh yes.