MAA blast from past: Apple's 'I'm a Mac'

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Here’s a blast from the past that actually changed things, Apple’s ‘I’m a Mac’ campaign from TBWA which ran (I think) between 2006 and 2009.

In those days (pre-iPhone) Apple was the young pretender to the mighty Microsoft and this campaign is said to have driven Microsoft bonkers. Mind you, Steve Jobs was also said to have his reservations as he thought it too funny. Developing the campaign was quite a performance it seems.

Here’s one of the most famous, if you can stand the lack of social distancing and sneezing.

And another from a great campaign.

Proof, maybe, that humour’s the best medicine – even for viruses.

