Home cooking is presumably thriving amid the virus and Lurpak has entered the lists with a new ‘where there are cooks there is hope’ effort from Wieden+Kennedy London. Wonder what Boris is eating in self-isolation, he’s a big curry fan of course. Found a takeaway?

Directed by Kim Gehrig of Viva La Vulva fame (came out mid-March which may account for the lack of social distancing.)

Good to see a decent brand ad amid the desperation.

MAA creative scale: 7.