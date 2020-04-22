KFC gets celebs to compete in Instagram Live cook-off series

Don't Miss

Restaurant brands are embracing a DIY mentality in the lockdown: McDonald’s released its Egg McMuffin recipe and Wagamama has been sharing cookery classes on some of its more popular dishes.

Now KFC, working with Mother and Freud, has gone a step further by introducing a weekly cook-off on Instagram Live, inviting people you may or may not recognise to recreate its dishes at home, and then let the public decide who’s done it best.

First up tonight on @KFC_UKI are Chris and Kem, whose touching “bromance” helped them find fame on ITV’s Love Island. For each battle, KFC will be donating to Comic Relief, building on a long-standing partnership with the charity.

