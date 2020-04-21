Don't Miss

Coronavirus creativity: three film-makers pay tribute to NHS

As we wait for today’s depressing Covid-19 statistics from Downing Street – hospital deaths may be down a bit again (let’s hope) but there are still a hell of a lot of them – here’s a nice tribute to embattled NHS workers from Wunderman Thompson producer Henry Wiltshire, teaming with industry friends director/creative duo Luke Nutt and Mike Rodgers.

Capturing on film what London’s West End feels like during Coronavirus lockdown and how the eerily silent streets belie the life and death experiences taking place in our hospitals.

As they say, they’ve got time on their hands just now. A pretty good way to spend it.

