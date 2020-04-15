Don't Miss

Carolyn Lowery: my MAA/Cannes blasts from the past

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 1 min ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Although previous selections have mostly been UK greats, there are also some classics from around the world. I love these three as they are examples of great casting to create what feel like quite niche local ads but for some big brands. There is also some great music in the Peugeot and Happydent ads. People still think the Peugeot ad is from India but it’s actually from Italy. And the surprise at the end of Epuron’s ‘Wind’ is still so brilliantly rewarding.

These are my faves: (Non UK)

Peugeot

Epuron wind energy

Happydent gum

Carolyn Lowery is an executive producer. She was festival director of Cannes Lions from 2004-19.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.