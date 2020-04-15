Carolyn Lowery: my MAA/Cannes blasts from the past

0 Shares Share

Although previous selections have mostly been UK greats, there are also some classics from around the world. I love these three as they are examples of great casting to create what feel like quite niche local ads but for some big brands. There is also some great music in the Peugeot and Happydent ads. People still think the Peugeot ad is from India but it’s actually from Italy. And the surprise at the end of Epuron’s ‘Wind’ is still so brilliantly rewarding.

These are my faves: (Non UK)

Peugeot

Epuron wind energy

Happydent gum

Carolyn Lowery is an executive producer. She was festival director of Cannes Lions from 2004-19.