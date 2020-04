0 Shares Share

The BBC’s having a pretty good war in the crisis, reminding people everywhere (and hopefully some politicians) about its purpose in life.

Here’s a further reminder from BBC Creative (also turning into a good idea) showing us the changes affecting the UK and people’s reaction to them backed by ‘Don’t Quit,’ a poem by Edgar Albert Guest voiced by Idris Elba.

I see that Kerris Bright, who’s been just about everywhere, is now heading BBC marketing. Good career move.