Women’s Aid conceals abuse message in pattern of words

Women’s Aid – the domestic abuse charity – is raising awareness of coercive control with an ad by Engine that appears in the new issue of Vanity Fair. The graphic pattern reflects the patterns of manipulation suffered by abused women.

Coercive control was made a criminal offence in 2015 after a campaign by Women’s Aid, but in the year ending March 2019, the police still recorded 17,616 instances of the crime.

Chris Ringsell, creative director at Engine, said: “In this difficult time awareness of the work Women’s Aid do is even more crucial, especially as some people will now be forced into isolation with their abusers. What a terrifying thought.”