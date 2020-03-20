Uncommon Creative Studio lures Danish duo from 4Creative

0 Shares Share

Fresh from bagging Campaign’s Independent Agency of the Year title, Uncommon has hired Jonas Roth and Rasmus Smith Bech, a Danish creative team who have worked in some of London’s strongest creative departments: 4Creative, adam&eve/DDB, and Grey London.

The duo worked at t 4Creative for two years, and their output included notable campaigns such as “Complaints Welcome,” which featured Channel 4 presenters deliberately mocking bigoted viewer complaints.

While at Grey from 2012-2016, Roth and Bech working with creative chief (and Uncommon founder) Nils Leonard on well known campaigns including Volvo’ “Life Paint” and Tate “500 Years of Stories.”

Nils Leonard said: “Jonas and Rasmus see things differently. Their view is something truly individual. Getting to work with their talent (again) is something I’m really looking forward to.” As an independent agency on the up, Uncommon is probably as safe a home as anywhere for a creative team on the up.

Jonas Roth said: “We love the Uncommon energy and spirit. The long list of ambitious clients and brilliant work is simply impressive. Uncommon not only share our vision for the industry’s role in the world, they act on it. We can’t wait to make that dent even bigger.”

Rasmus Smith Bech added: “What Nils, Natalie and Lucy have all built feels like the most interesting and exciting place to be right now. They’ve created modern, quick and adaptable studio with in-house production, podcasting, product and brand development – as well as their very own shop. It’s a place of possibilities, now let’s make them happen!”

Here’s “Complaints Welcome,” just because it’s an MAA favourite: