Sport England sparks a new movement: #StayInWorkOut

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 min ago 0

The coronavirus lockdown seems to have sparked an indoor, online fitness boom, with YouTube star Joe Wicks (AKA “The Body Coach”) becoming the nation’s instant hero thanks to his daily 9am family workouts.

Now Wicks, among other fitness gurus, has been recruited by Sport England and FCB Inferno as part of a campaign to encourage people to keep active at home, providing ideas and inviting participants to share their own content on social media using the hashtag #StayinWorkOut.”

At the other end of the spectrum, off-licences have now been added to the list of “essential” retailers, because the supermarkets are running out of booze. Take your pick.

