It’s pretty brave to choose animation for a food ad majoring on taste – somehow animation in ads tends to be something you admire from a distance – but Wagamama and MullenLowe London have cracked it with this engaging effort – ‘From Bowl to Soul’ – from Danish animator Mads Broni.

Suitably Japanese, just the job for the forthcoming Japan Olympics (if indeed they forthcome.)

Typical of MullenLowe’s best work, warm and to the point, user-friendly advertising.

MAA creative scale: 8.