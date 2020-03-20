Don't Miss

Marriott International CEO shows how transparency is done. Wetherspoon’s boss is transparently wrong.

Wetherspoon’s boss Tim Martin told Sky he will keep his pubs open for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak, because shutting them is “over the top” and apparently “there’s hardly been any transmission of the virus within pubs” anyway. How would he know?

Unlike Martin, Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson is not burying his head in the sand. He’s filmed a chilling video that sets it out like it is, and manages to show both clear leadership and real empathy in the process — it’s a masterclass that a lot of politicians could learn from.

On the radio this morning, health secretary Matt Hancock advised the UK that we should “Stay home to save lives.” Wouldn’t that make a good marketing campaign? Perhaps even Tim Martin would listen.

