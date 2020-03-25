Don't Miss

MAA’s blast from the past – O2 from VCCP

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, Media

Bit of a shortage of noteworthy new campaigns (for some reason) so we thought we’d pick a few from the past to entertain and, maybe, inform.

Would arguably be a bit too easy to go straight to the greatest works of DDB in the US and CDP in the UK (other countries are also available of course.)

O2’s marketing in the UK has been pretty spot on although, like many companies, mainstream ads seem to play a lesser role now (O2 is currently majoring on its O2 Arena, in ads too.)

So here’s probably its best, from still-standing agency VCCP in 2013.

With a big contribution from MPC.

Suggestions welcome.

