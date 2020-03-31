Affleck leaves Dentsu X to take top UK role at Havas Media

0 Shares Share

Havas Media Group has lured Patrick Affleck (below) from Dentsu X to be its new UK CEO. He replaces Matt Adams who left to join Brainlabs as global MD. Affleck was CEO of Dentsu X and, before that, president of Dentsu’s Vizeum in the US among other group roles.

Havas Media Group global CEO Peter Mears says: “Patrick is a first-class leader, with a proven track record in leading and developing multidisciplinary media businesses. I’m delighted to welcome him to Havas Media Group and look forward to seeing how he helps us to continue to deliver more meaningful media experiences for our clients in the UK.”

Creative Group CEO Chris Hirst says: “I am really looking forward to Patrick joining – he will bring the energy and drive to keep the momentum going at Havas Kings Cross.”

Dentsu has lost a string of top media executives in recent years while Havas has succeeded in recruiting at senior levels across the board despite the departure of the highly-rated Adams. Now owned by Vivendi, Havas may be one of the few ad holding companies with the firepower to pick up some pieces when the fall-out from the Covid-19 virus becomes clear.