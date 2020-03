0 Shares Share

Adidas and EA/FIFA Sports (football’s more complex than diplomacy these days) are inviting us to “play connected” with the new GMR (‘gamer’) option which tests yours skills against the real thing (we think.) From adam&eveDDB.

Timely no doubt as we won’t be going to too many real matches in the near future.

May well make sense to gamers and has the odd human touch.

But it’s a different world out there for some of us.

MAA creative scale: 5.